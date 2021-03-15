VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #6 Clear Springs

If it's arms you are looking for, look no farther than Clear Springs. The District 24-6A power has hopes of parlaying its loaded bullpen into a district title and beyond. Coach Chris Floyd enters his 14th year as a head coach with big expectations.

With the staff of seniors Cory Patterson and Levi Ewert along with juniors Connor Habhab and Jacob Wingard, the Chargers are flush. The infield is on point with junior Jose Vargas (Houston) flashing the leather at short, while Parker Lee and Jordan Boothe hold down the corners.

Nash McMahon is a flash in the outfield. Dickinson, Clear Creek, and Clear Falls will be Clear Springs' biggest competition for the district title but pitching usually wins championships.

