VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #9 Ridge Point

Dating back to the last UIL state tournament, it was the Ridge Point Panthers who represented the city of Houston in the last game of the season. The Panthers made school history in 2019 and have had some time to stew on that Class 6A title game loss.

Back in the fold for coach Clinton Welch is a salty infield. The headliner is shortstop Justin Vossos, a Texas A&M-commit. Vossos is flanked by Garrett Johnson at third base, while Brandon Nelson calls the pitches behind the plate. The ace this season looks to be Kyle Roosa (Trinity). The Panthers will have to hold off the likes of Travis and Elkins in District 20-6A but should carry the banner for Fort Bend ISD.

