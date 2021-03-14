Houston Texans make 2 trades Sunday

Benardrick McKinney of the Houston Texans celebrates after a sack during the second half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans.

HOUSTON – New Texans General Manager Nick Caserio had a busy Sunday, completing two trades.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans traded linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Shaq Lawson and a swap of late-round picks.

The Texans also picked up offensive tackle Marcus Cannon from the New England Patriots by swapping their 4th, 5th and 6th round picks with New England. Cannon sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Lawson played in 14 games in 2020, starting seven, and picked up 4.0 sacks. Lawson has 20.5 career sacks in five NFL seasons.

McKinney only played four games in 2020 after sustaining a shoulder injury that kept him out for most of the season.