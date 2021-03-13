VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #20 Deer Park

It was only two seasons ago when coach Chris Rupp led Deer Park to a 2017 state title. The Deer reflect their industrial, blue-collar town with a tremendous work ethic and toughness. This season, the Deer should roll through District 22-6A and into the postseason. And they have some dudes.

It starts with lefty Matthew Potts on the mound. Potts was also a stud as the QB of the Deer Park football team and was an all-district selection. He's competitive. Potts has one of the best in the State of Texas behind the plate in sophomore Dillon Lester. Lester is committed to Oklahoma already. Jackson Cleveland can hit, field, and pitch at an elite level. Cleveland has signed with North Texas Central. Tyler Thompson will also be a solid contributor at the plate and in the middle infield.

