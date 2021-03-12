VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #12 Dawson

Down south in District 23-6A is an emerging baseball program under the direction of Chris Turner. It's a tough district with Pearland, Shadow Creek, and Strake Jesuit all chasing the crown, but it appears that Dawson is the deepest in talent.

The Eagles have some history, now… Don't forget, Dawson reached State in 2014 and hopes to get back in the conversation with a balanced lineup. The staff is made up of Connor Lee, Sam Connevey, Dalton Hitt, and Kastan Quevedo – all seniors.

Pitching experience is key at this level. The infield will be on lock with Zachary Mack, Cole Sebok, Ross Mingarelli, Hayden Curry, and Hayden Winsdor across the diamond. Carter Ostrom will lead the outfielder corps.

