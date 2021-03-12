VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #11 Cypress Ranch

The Cypress Ranch Mustangs have won two state titles over the past nine years entering the 2021 season. Doing some quick math, since there was not a season a year ago, that's one-quarter of the titles in the past eight years. The 'Stangs were at State in 2018 and the Regional Finals in 2019 for good measure. They had it rolling.

Cy Ranch has some solid pieces coming back in pitchers Griffin Abercrombie and Colby Wilson (Newman University). Cort Pryor will anchor the defense at shortstop, while Cole Clepper (Cisco JC) is a big stick in the lineup who plays first base. Lucas Pils shores up the hot corner and will also be a big bat on offense. Cypress Ranch won't go down easy to district upstart Bridgeland.

