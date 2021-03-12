VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #10 Memorial

Jeremy York has been blessed with some serious talent over the years at Memorial High School. This year will be no different as the 'Stangs try and make school history by advancing to state for the first time. He has some gritty athletes with some serious chops.

Lefty Jakob Schulz is a stud on the mound and will play his college ball at Vanderbilt. His battery-mate is Jack Dragna (New Mexico), who is tremendous, defensively. The pitching staff is rounded out by Matthew Rheaume and Ben Johnson, while Carson Zahn will lead the infield. Ford Coerver can cover some ground in the outfield. York should get win No. 400 this season as he tries to hold off Cy-Fair and neighbor Stratford for the district title.

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE