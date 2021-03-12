Texans head coach reiterates commitment to Deshaun Watson

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterbacks request to be dealt. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans new head coach David Culley held a press conference Thursday on what was supposed to be scouting combine talk. However, like every other presser in recent memory, the topic was Deshaun Watson.

“We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback,” said Culley. “He is our quarterback. He’s the only guy we’ve got under contract at this time right now. Nick (Caserio) and our personnel department are in the process of looking at other guys out there right now. We’re going through that process daily, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Watson’s discontent and trade request has been reported many times by several credible sources. Yet, Culley says he isn’t aware of Watson’s desire to leave.

“I don’t know about him not wanting to be a Houston Texan, what I hear from the outside. I just know that he’s a Houston Texan. He’s ours. We’re committed to him, and we’re going to go with that,” said Culley.

When asked what the Texans will do if Watson doesn’t participate in the camp, Culley said the team doesn’t have a backup plan.

“As of right now, there is no contingency plan from the standpoint of: he is a Houston Texan, and basically that’s how we’re moving forward with it. We’re committed to him, as I said before,” he said.

Culley was asked if Watson is committed to the Texans. He quickly responded “yes he is,” before being asked how he knows Watson is committed.

“Well, he’s a Houston Texan. Again, I know that I feel like the commitment we’ve made to him, I feel like that same commitment will be there with us also moving forward,” said Culley.