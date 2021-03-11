VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School Others to Watch

Travis

Sometimes you have to take a flier on a team that has the potential to surprise their district. This year, that may be the Travis Tigers. Rick Grimm has some pieces to compete and even win District 20-6A. It starts with smooth, lefty Zach Nelson (Fort Scott CC) on the mound. Nelson could be the key to unlock the Tiger cage as they prowl through the slate.

At shortstop is Mikey Gallegos, who is committed to Tyler JC. He's a slick infielder. The outfield is managed by Nicholas Massarini (ETBU), while Joshua Shimmin adds pitching depth and will defend behind the plate. Maximus Villareal (Alvin CC) will be a threat on the hot corner at third and on the mound for Grimm this season.

Lake Creek

The Lake Creek Lions are a new program but there's a ton of baseball talent in north Houston. Coach Jeremy Schramm has yet to make the postseason but could be building something special in Montgomery.

The headliner is senior infielder John Spikerman, who signed with Oklahoma baseball in November. His partner in crime is Ty Sexton – a 6-foot-6 flame-thrower – who also played QB for the Lions. He's a day-by-day call as the Texas A&M-signee is rehabbing an injury. If Sexton is back, watch out. Bryce Jones (Navarro CC) is a versatile outfielder and pitcher, who will pick up the slack. Joe Ferraro and Shane Sdao will also provide pitching depth. Jagger Neely, Ethan Davis, and Blake Brown will solidify the infield.

