VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #15 Cy-Fair

Talk about a tough District 17-6A. The Cy-Fair Bobcats, however, have always been a gritty bunch who plays to the last out. Just a bunch of ol' ball players.

The Bobcats reached the Regional Quarters when we last played playoff baseball and coach Billy Hardin will coach up his guys with the best of them. It's all about defense and pitching, right? Well, Cy-Fair has two steady arms in Nolan Wilson and Jacob Romero. Behind the plate is Spencer Limmer (Murray State) and Conner Brooks is a sure-handed shortstop.

The Bobcats are going to do it the old-fashioned way on offense, scratching out runs, but they wouldn't want it any other way. Memorial and Stratford boast the big DI stars, giving the "BFND" squad a bigger chip on its shoulder.

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE