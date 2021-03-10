WHAT'S GOOD? Spring ISD AD Amendola reflects on decades in his "mission field"

One of the best in the business is retiring in Willie Amendola of Spring ISD.

What makes him one of the best? He has affected thousands of lives over several decades coaching high school athletes all over the city. It's been his mission field.

He won a state title in 2011 with an upstart Dekaney Wildcats program before overseeing athletics on a macro level as the district's athletic director. Heck, he oversaw the construction of Planet Ford Stadium in Spring - a state-of-the-art facility on the north side of Houston.

The name is synonymous with football all the way up to the NFL as his son Danny Amendola won multiple Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

I had the pleasure of sitting down with Amendola to talk about his career and his love of the game.

Spoiler Alert... he may not be done yet. Stay Tuned