VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #4 Alvin

A lot of eyes are on the Alvin Yellowjackets to start this year. They were on fire last year, going 20-1 in a shortened COVID-19 impacted season. In 2019, they reached the Regional Semifinals where they fell to eventual state champion Katy.

They do lose some talent but bring back five starters including Shelby Stone (St. Thomas), Khori Bolton (ACC), and Jordyn Frederic (Central Baptist). Other key names to remember include Victoria Valdez, Reagan Jones, Chloe Foster, Roni Harrison, Izzy Farmer, Kiley Huffman, Mary Barber, and Kanoe Cleland. Valdez led the team hitting .547 at the plate with 10 doubles, while Harrison led the group with 31 RBIs. Coach David McCorkle enters year six leading the program and is just five victories away from career coaching win No. 500. He hopes to see this group "continue to progress throughout the season and play to our potential".

