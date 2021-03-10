VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #3 Barbers Hill

Barbers Hill once again has the talent to make a legitimate run in the playoffs. Reaching the Regional Finals is something they have done in four of the last six seasons. The 2020 campaign could have been their fourth-straight trip.

Aaron Fuller brings back the talented duo of Sophia Simpson and Samantha Landry, who have signed to Texas and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Simpson, who will be the ace in the circle for the Eagles, is the No. 9 and Landry is No. 37 in the country by Softball America for the Class of 2021.

The talent doesn't stop there for Barbers Hill. Pitcher and outfielder Kaitlyn Dutton (Texas State), pitcher and first baseman Faith Guidry (Michigan State), and catcher Amber Thibodeaux (East Texas Baptist University) are also back in the lineup. This team still has a sour taste in their mouths from 2019 falling in the Regional Final to Angleton and they are ready to get back to State.

