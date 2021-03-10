VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #2 Oak Ridge

Before everything came to a screeching halt last season, Oak Ridge was on a tear. The War Eagles finished the shortened season with the most wins by any Class 6A team in Texas with 21. With four starters back for Stephani Rougeau's crew, Oak Ridge seeks its 10th-straight playoff berth in 2021.

ULL-commit Samantha Graeter will lead the team at the dish after hitting .519 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in 2020. Morgan Dutton (Odessa JC) and Kaitlynn Martinez (Colorado Christian University) will also bring some big bats. Also, watch out for Erika Flynn, who hit .528 with 15 RBIs last year. Alyssa Lyons will be another offensive power at the plate. Scoring runs does not seem like it will be an issue for Oak Ridge this season. Solid pitching will have to pair with that to find success.

