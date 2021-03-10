VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #1 Santa Fe

Santa Fe enters this season as the preseason No. 1 team in Class 5A by Texas Girls Coaches Association and that's not a surprise. In 2020, the Indians finished with 19 wins and had only one loss. With seven starters returning for coach Christina Jaques who are "key to our program that make a huge impact", Santa Fe will be a team to contend with.

The Indians have college commits all over the field. Ryleigh Mata (Stephen F. Austin), Rylie Bouvier (Baylor), Reese Reyna (McNeese State), Ciara Trahan (Texas State), and Kailey Jones (Alvin CC) are all heading to the next level. Jaques knows how special this team is and wants them to enjoy the moment and "to work as a team throughout the full season". The Indians last reached the Regional Finals in 2015. Can they get back there in 2021?

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE