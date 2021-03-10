The Recap powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors: No. 2 Beaumont United continues perfect season with State Semifinal Win

HOUSTON – When the charter bus pulls out of Beaumont United High School's parking lot later this week to head down I-10, David Green Jr. knows there will be a sea of gold and maroon.

The TImberwolves, with a dominating 82-57 victory on Tuesday in the Class 5A State Semifinal against Leander Glenn, advanced to its first-ever state championship game with an unblemished 30-0 record.

"I know it's going to be big, I don't know how big," Green said with a smile when asked about the sendoff. "I just know we're going to San Antonio."

Green added: "Our fans have been excited all year. Wherever we play, they travel. They play a big part as well because they support us. Our district, United campus, our teachers, principal, they come out and support these kids. They love them. Everybody's excited in Beaumont."

Green has been in this spot before.

In 2014, he guided North Shore to the Class 6A State Championship and prior to that had successful runs at Fort Bend Hightower, Beaumont Central and Kountze.

Now, with a roster that includes just two seniors, the Timberwolves have a chance at history.

"[We've been talking about it] since the summer," United sophomore Wesley Yates said about going perfect. "We knew the team was young, we knew we had a couple of seniors but we knew if we gave it all and treated every practice like a game and had that mindset every single game we could go out there and win."

Beaumont United has been only playing sports for three seasons since it opened for the 2018-2019 season after Beaumont ISD combined Beaumont Central and Beaumont Ozen.



In the first two years, the Timberwolves reached the Regional Quarterfinals but couldn't get over the hump. Then, this season happened and they are one win away from cutting down the nets inside the Alamodome.

"That's what everybody's been talking about, 'can they get past the third round?'," Green said. "I try not to worry about that. I can handle the heat ... But to get by it was a sigh of relief is what it is. To get to state, I told those kids I'm so proud of them because it is not easy getting to state.

"We have some young kids that bought in. They have a lot of talent but they had to learn how to play together. We're so together it's unreal, they make our job easy to coach them."

So, now how about that perfect finish?

"It's crazy, who would have imagined it," Yates said.

The Timberwolves are one win away now and will face the winner of Amarillo and Dallas Kimball inside the Alamodome on Friday with tip-off set for 7 p.m.