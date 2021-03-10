Houston pitches 2026 World Cup bid to FIFA in virtual meeting

Houston may be one of 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup if the city’s bid gets accepted.

On Wednesday, the 2026 Houston World Cup Bid Committee met with FIFA and USA Football officials virtually, mainly to discuss stadium details, according to committee president Chris Canetti.

THE STADIUM DISCUSSIONS

Wednesday’s discussions focused on the details of NRG Stadium. NRG Stadium has been home to a Super Bowl in 2017, plenty of international soccer competitions and friendlies and two Final Fours.

NRG Stadium holds more than 70,000 fans and has proven to be an effective soccer venue for more than a decade.

THE COMPETITION

Houston has great odds to land the 2026 bid due to the amount of cities needed in the United States. 10 of the 16 host cities will be in the U.S., and with Houston checking in as the fourth-biggest city, along with a soccer history, the odds should be strong.

THE NEXT STEPS

According to Canetti, the next steps involve FIFA officials coming to Houston in person to tour the stadium and the city, which is projected to happen at some point late in the summer. FIFA is likely to decide on the final 10 American host cities late in 2021, with a possibility for the decision to bleed over into 2022, according to Canetti.