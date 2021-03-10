GALLERY: Duncanville shuts down Richardson; advances to 6A Championships

No. 2 ranked Duncanville forced 18 turnovers against Richardson on Tuesday night en route to a 68-49 UIL 6A State. Semifinal victory. Behind incredible defense from Damon Nicholas and Juan Reyna as well as an offense that refused to slow down, the Panthers forged their way to the UIL 6A Championship game. Nicholas tallied 18 points for the Panthers while Class of 2023 No. 1 recruit, Ron Holland, had back-to-back three-point plays to finish off the Eagles.

This will be the Panthers' fifth appearance in the State Title game where they will play No. 5 Austin Westlake on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Although the season was canceled last year before Duncanville could play their semifinal game in hopes of back-to-back titles, the Panthers have a history of excellence. They never lost a title game winning it all in 1991, 1999, 2007, and 2019.