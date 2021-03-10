DFW Girls Basketball: UIL State Preview

Here we are. State Week for both the UIL boys and girls basketball seasons. The first two days of State are reserved for the girls' side of things, and that is where we will start.

Let's get into it.

6A State Championship

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 11

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio)

It's No. 1 vs. No. 2.

After all the games, all the upsets, the Top 2 ranked teams (TABC rankings) in the state meet for the right to hoist the 6A State Championship trophy. When the season started, many of prognosticators had penned in this matchup for the title.

Both DeSoto and Cypress Creek are looking for their first state titles in program history with each program having been to this spot twice before. In the last two years, each of these teams have appeared in the State Championship, only to fall a game short of the ultimate dream - DeSoto in 2019; Cypress Creek in 2020.

Ad

For DeSoto, it has a lot of quality wins this year, including beating 11-time state champ Duncanville three times and downing TAPPS juggernaut Bishop Lynch. DeSoto's only losses were to an out-of-state team and a forfeit to Cedar Hill due to an altercation that unfolded in those team's first meeting in district play.

For Cypress Creek, it is looking to finish off an undefeated season, which would be the first time that has happened since Duncanville in 2016. Cypress Creek was 41-0 last year heading into the State Championship before losing to Duncanville.



DeSoto TEAM Cypress Creek 2 STATE RANK 1 27-2 RECORD 32-0 W7 STREAK W32 2 (2019) STATE APPEARANCES

(MOST RECENT) 2 (2020) 0 STATE TITLES

(MOST RECENT) 0 67 BIGGEST WIN 77 63.3 POINTS SCORED

PER GAME 76.3 32.6 POINTS ALLOWED

PER GAME 33.8 PLAYOFF JOURNEY Killeen Shoemaker(69-18)

BI-DISTRICT Houston Lamar(109-38) Tyler Legacy (65-26) AREA Katy Cinco Ranch(67-29) Garland Sachse(56-23) REGIONAL

QUARTERFINALS #14 Houston Heights(59-31) #12 Langham Creek(74-41) REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS Humble Summer Creek(70-41)

#3 Duncanville(52-39) REGIONAL

FINALS #11 Alvin Shadow Creek(61-50) #4 South Grand Prairie(63-52) STATE

SEMIFINALS #7 Converse Judson(55-34)

5A State Championship

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio)

It's hard to call a defending state champion a "Cinderella story," but that's kind of where we are. A lot of the 2019-20 Frisco Liberty team returned but the team only finished third in 9-5A behind state-ranked Frisco Lone Star and Frisco Memorial.

Ad

Through a strong defensive mindset, Liberty is back at the State Championship game - marking its third straight trip to the finals.

In meeting Cedar Park - the state's No. 1-ranked team - it will be a contrast of styles. Cedar Park averages nearly 30 more points a game than Frisco Liberty while holding opponents to the low 30s. Not counting four straight forfeit wins, Cedar Park hasn't played a game inside of 10 points since a 60-53 win over Austin Lake Travis on November 20. Compared that to Liberty, which has played in four of its playoff games decided by seven points or less.