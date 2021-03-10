Cedar Park Plays for the State Championship

Austin - A couple of months ago Cedar Park football played a state championship, now it's the ladies turn. The Cedar Park girls basketball team is one game away from winning a state championship. This is the first time in school history the girls basketball team has made it to the state championship game.



Cedar Park is feeling confident after defeating a very talented Beaumont United team in the State Semi-Finals. The Timberwolves lost the third game of the season to Cibolo Steele on November 13, but this squad hasn't lost a game since. That's an impressive 24-game win streak. But they want to win the last game of the season.

Standing between them and enteral glory are the defending state champs, Frisco Liberty who has had a nice three year run for themselves. Liberty defeated a tough Lubbock Cooper Team 39-37 in the semi-finals to reach the finals. The Timberwolves are the No.1 team in the state understand that in order to the be the champs, you have to beat the champs.

Liberty plays stingy defense but Cedar Park knows how to score points. Expect this game to be gritty, back and forth game game.

Prediction: Cedar Park wins 47-41