VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #6 Deer Park

Since 2010, Deer Park has won two state championships (2012, 2014), been to the state tournament four times, and made the Regional Finals five times. The Deer are that program that you just never count-out.

Amy Vidal-Bush comes over from College Station High School to take over the program. The veteran coach takes over a team that brings back five starters, including Ole Miss-commit Madison Applebe. She will roam the circle as will Hannah Benavides.

Other players to take note of include Tabatha Bailey (San Jacinto JC), Linda Gobea (Jarvis Christian College), Reanna Nieman (San Jacinto JC) Erin Perez, Bryanna Fuentes, and Haidyn Hardcastle. The keys to success for Vidal-Bush's crew will be leadership, being consistent and, of course, staying healthy.

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE