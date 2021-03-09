The 411: Bowie's Abbey Smith Sparks Softball Debate presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Austin - TikTok has ushered in a new age in social media, meet THE INFLUENCER at Barbers Hill. Bowie's Abbey Smith is a national recruit and signed with Auburn in November and was thrust into the TikTok world sparking some debate. Are softball balls really soft? 2.7 Million views and over 15,000 comments later, the debate is still not settled. You be the judge.



♬ Wraith - Y2K Remix - Ro Ransom @absmith20 yes i landed on the ball

VYPE caught up with Smith to learn more about the Auburn-signee and find out the goals for Bowie softball.

VYPE: How long have you been playing softball and how did you get your start?



Smith: I started playing softball when I was 4 years old and have been playing for the past 13 years.

VYPE: You're committed to Auburn, what made Auburn the place for you?

Smith: I knew Auburn was the place for me when I stepped on campus and it felt like home. The people were so welcoming and i loved the atmosphere of the campus.

VYPE: You made a TikTok that went viral. What you want to make the video and why do you think it crazy viral?

Smith: The video was made off of a joke that people say softballs are soft since it has the word in the name. I think it went viral because it started an argument between softball & baseball players in the comments.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Smith: Before every game, I listen to my country playlist because it gets me in the softball mindset since I grew up hitting to country music. I do my hair and then I have a certain order of putting on my uniform.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Smith: My favorite thing to do off of the field is hangout with friends or spend time with my family.

VYPE: In all of your years of softball, what is the one memory you'll never forget?

Smith: I'll never forget when I participated in the Pitch Hit Run competition and won the last year I was eligible to compete. I had worked so hard the prior 4 years in the competition, so I was so happy to win the final year.

VYPE: What are some goals you have for you and your team this year?

Smith: This year, a goal I have for myself is to not get thrown out stealing and to win mvp. For the team, our goals are to win district and make a good run in playoffs.

