Rockets sign Anthony Lamb to two-way contract

The Houston Rockets announced on Monday that they are signing forward Anthony Lamb from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. The team also waived Mason Jones, who appeared in 22 games as a rookie.

Lamb was eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft following his senior season at Vermont and went undrafted.

After starting the G League season with the Canton Charge, Lamb was acquired by the Vipers and appeared in six regular season games while averaging 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks. According to the Rockets, he averaged 2.2 three-pointers made on 41.9% shooting.

The move comes as the Rockets have lost 13 straight games. The team returns from the All-Star Break on Thursday with a road game in Sacramento.