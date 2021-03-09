Pinkston Lady Vikings make impressive push toward playoffs presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Vikings sports have been putting Pinkston on the map for Dallas ISD this season. The girls' soccer team has been no different as they inch toward the playoffs.

The Lady Vikings haven't let the threat of another canceled season slow them down. Coming back after last year's canceled season, head coach Kelsey Malm says she hasn't had to do much to keep the girls focused aside from making sure they continue to keep good communication. "There have been some bumps," said Malm in an interview with VYPE. "But for the most part they love soccer and they want to play and win, so they show up and work." One of Malm's biggest goals this year was simply providing a place "where the kids can just relax and play a game that they're good at as well as not having any COVID scares."

With an 8-5-1 overall record and a 7-2-1 record in their district, Pinkston sits at the No. 3 spot, just behind Roosevelt. Because of the delay caused by the snowstorm, the Lady Vikings are squeezing in three games a week to catch up on the schedule. "There's not a lot of time we can spend prepping aside from bringing everything we've got to those games and acknowledging what we need to do better on the next game," said Malm.

The biggest theme this year, for Malm, has been spreading positivity. In a time when It's far too easy for people do depreciate and devalue themselves, Malm likes to remind her team that letting go of mistakes is important in shaping the next game and season. "We can't take one mistake we made and let it control the whole game, the whole season, the whole outlook," said Malm.

Behind a couple of freshman stars who hold the majority of the goals for the Lady Vikings, Savannah Rojas and Jeiny Nunez), Pinkston has a great shot at making an incredible playoff push. Their next game is Wednesday where they will play Wilmer-Hutchins.

