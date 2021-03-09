DFW Boys Hoops: State Semifinals

The final week of the UIL basketball season is here. Just two more days of tip-offs in the 2020-21 season with all of the State Semifinals taking place on Tuesday night all across the state and the State Championships taking place later in the week on Friday and Saturday.

The greater DFW area has seven teams in play for a possible five state championships. The semifinals schedule are below.



6A

W7 Richardson (26-1) vs R11 Duncanville (27-1) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ SMU's Moody Coliseum (Dallas)



5A

W3 Amarillo (24-3) vs. R12 Dallas Kimball (17-10) - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday @ Angelo State's Junell Center (San Angelo)



4A

W7 Argyle (28-1) vs. W10 Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (25-5) - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday @ Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center (Fort Worth)



3A



W8 Brock (29-3) vs. W16 Tatum (24-3) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Corsicana HS (Corsicana)



1A



W22 Slidell (28-3) vs. W21 Graford (24-2) - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday @ Howard Payne's Brownwood Colisuem (Brownwood)