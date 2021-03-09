Big Mac's Dollar pitches No-No

Going into his start against Dobie last weekend, MacArthur's Ryan Dollar wasn't feeling it.

"To be honest, I didn't know what to expect," he said. "Dobie looked pretty good in pregame. Then, I got on the mound and it felt a little high. It was messing with me and I had to change some of my mechanics."

Let's just say Dollar can overcome adversity as the junior threw a no-hitter in a 5-1 win.

"It was about the second inning when I started feeling it," he said. "My cutter was really working. Later in the game, the Dobie dugout started chirping at me trying to get into my head."

Well, it didn't work as the University of Houston-commit rolled through the lineup.

"My guys were hyping me up," he said. "Especially when the other team started talking. My teammates just said to keep blowing it by them. My coach was with me the entire way, talking to me through every inning. That was my first no-hitter in high school."

While a no-hitter wasn't on the list, Dollar's goals include leading his team to a district title and getting out of the first round of the postseason. This summer he plans on playing Perfect Game events before heading to the University of Houston in 2022.

"It's close to home and I love the facilities and coaches," he said. "I like how they coach pitchers."

When not on the mound, Dollar also plays shortstop for the Generals and is one of the top sticks in the lineup.

It will be scary when he is "feeling in".