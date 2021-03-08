VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!

CLASS 6A

1- Ridge Point

2- The Woodlands

3- Cinco Ranch

4- Humble

5- North Shore

6- Seven Lakes

7- Fort Bend Elsik

8- Dobie

9- Bridgeland

10- Klein Cain

11- Tompkins

12- Langham Creek

13- Strake Jesuit

14- Klein Forest

15- MacArthur

16- Conroe

17- Channelview

18- Katy Taylor

19- Cy-Ridge

20- Lamar

21- Clear Springs

22- Bellaire

23- Memorial

24- Pasadena

25- Cy-Springs

CLASS 5A

1- Kingwood Park

2- Paetow

3- Galena Park

4- Magnolia West

5- Foster

6- Sharpstown

7- Friendswood

8- Wisdom

9- Lamar Consolidated

10- Nederland

11- Port Neches-Groves

12- Caney Creek

13- Terry

14- Magnolia

15- Milby

16- Lake Creek

17- Fulshear

18- College Station

19- Galveston Ball

20- Porter