VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!
CLASS 6A
1- Ridge Point
2- The Woodlands
3- Cinco Ranch
4- Humble
5- North Shore
6- Seven Lakes
7- Fort Bend Elsik
8- Dobie
9- Bridgeland
10- Klein Cain
11- Tompkins
12- Langham Creek
13- Strake Jesuit
14- Klein Forest
15- MacArthur
16- Conroe
17- Channelview
18- Katy Taylor
19- Cy-Ridge
20- Lamar
21- Clear Springs
22- Bellaire
23- Memorial
24- Pasadena
25- Cy-Springs
CLASS 5A
1- Kingwood Park
2- Paetow
3- Galena Park
4- Magnolia West
5- Foster
6- Sharpstown
7- Friendswood
8- Wisdom
9- Lamar Consolidated
10- Nederland
11- Port Neches-Groves
12- Caney Creek
13- Terry
14- Magnolia
15- Milby
16- Lake Creek
17- Fulshear
18- College Station
19- Galveston Ball
20- Porter