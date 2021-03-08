The Basketball season is drawing to a close as the State Finals rapidly approach! It's been an incredible season, and the accolades have already begun to filter out. Now it's time for the fans to name their Player of the Year!



The VYPE Houston Boy's Basketball Player of the Year Fan Poll is now live! Fans will have the chance to vote until Sunday, March 14th, at 7 p.m.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

All athlete polls and their content are only associated and created by VYPE Media and its staff. The content is not created or voted on by any corporate sponsor or marketing partner. Please contact VYPE Media directly if you have any questions, comments, or concerns around our Fan Polls.

