VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #9 Ridge Point

Lindsey Gage enters year two at Ridge Point, but hopefully, this will be her first full season after last year was cut short. With six returners back, Gage should be excited about this group.

Start in the circle with Allianz Bryant. The senior was the Panthers' workhorse a year ago, tossing 45 innings and striking out 41 in that span. She will be "relied on heavily" this season. Grace Janik can play either corner and started every game in 2020 as a sophomore, leading the team in slugging percentage and stolen bases.

Shortstop Jade Uresti had a big freshman season leading the team in hits, stolen bases, doubles, and runs scored. Catcher and third baseman Alexa Semeyn (Colorado School of Mines) led the team in RBIs last year and is solid defensively, while Malyn Simmons (Mary-Hardin Baylor) brings quickness and consistency. Also, watch out for Blane Simmons (Mary-Hardin Baylor) and Rylie Shipp (LeTourneau University).

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE