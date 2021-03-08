TAPPS Final Four Preview powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors: Area teams vying for spots in TAPPS State Title Games

It is March and we have reached the Final Four!

For area TAPPS teams they are now just two wins away from hoisting that coveted wooden TAPPS State Championship trophy and claiming the spot as the best in Texas.

So, who is in the TAPPS Final Four? Check out the TAPPS State Semifinals matchups below.

TAPPS 6A



Antonian College Prep vs Concordia Lutheran (BB)

- Tuesday, March 9, at 6 pm at Goliad HS

So, these teams meet again. Back in December at the H-Town Private School Classic, this was the matchup for the championship game. Antonian College Prep ended up winning the title game and taking home the trophy. But that was then. After receiving a first-round bye, Concordia Lutheran has rolled its opponents beating St. Dominic Savio, 100-49, and San Antonio Christian, 82-49, to reach the TAPPS Final Four. The Crusaders are led by Boise State-signee RJ Keene. On the other side, Antonian College Prep has had a similar path. After taking a first-round bye, they beat St. Pius X, 84-42, and then Central Catholic, 62-47, to reach this round.

The Village School vs St. Agnes Academy (GBB)

- TBD

This is a rematch of last year's TAPPS State Semifinal, which the Village School won, 66-47, and eventually went on to win the TAPPS 6A State Championship over Plano Prestonwood. So, a chance for St. Agnes Academy to exact some revenge, but can they do it? In this year's playoffs, St. Agnes Academy defeated San Antonio Christian, 58-36, and then Antonian College Prep, 66-53, to return to the TAPPS Final Four. For, The Village School, which is led by Texas A&M-signee Jada Malone, the path has been a dominant one. In the second round, the Vikings defeated Concordia Lutheran, 60-31, and then defeated St. Pius X, 67-34, to return to the TAPPS Final Four.

TAPPS 5A



Second Baptist School vs Genova School of Boerne (GBB)

- Tuesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph (Victoria, Texas)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.vype.com/vype-live-tapps-5a-girls-basketball-state-semifinal-second-baptist-school-vs-geneva-school-of-boerne

Second Baptist School is in its fourth-straight TAPPS Final Four. The Lady Eagles went undefeated in district play this year and with that earned a first-round bye. In the Area Round, Second Baptist defeated Providence Catholic, 65-47, and then Incarnate Word-Corpus Christi, 52-33, to advance to the TAPPS Final Four. Last season, the Lady Eagles played for the TAPPS 5A State Championship. They will take on Genova School of Boerne on Tuesday and with a win will catapult them back into the title game. Genova School of Boerne has defeated The Woodlands Christian Academy, 40-34, and St. Joseph Academy-Brownsville, 56-47, to reach the TAPPS Final Four.

The Woodlands Christian Academy vs St. Michael's Catholic Academy (BB)

- Tuesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at Bryan High School

WATCH LIVE: https://www.vype.com/vype-live-tapps-state-semifinal-boys-basketball-woodland-christian-vs-st-michaels



The Woodlands Christian Academy is back in the TAPPS Final Four. The Warriors are seeking their 7th TAPPS State Championship (2020, 2018, 2012, 2011, 2009, 2008) and are the defending state champions. TWCA opened up the playoffs with a 64-52 victory over TMI-Episcopal and then just knocked off Saint Mary's Hall, 72-57, to advance to the TAPPS Final Four. On the other side, St. Michael's defeated Second Baptist School, 55-49, and then defeated St. Joseph's Academy, 71-47, to advance to the TAPPS Final Four.

TAPPS 4A



Legacy Prep-The Woodlands vs John Paul II-Schertz (GBB)



Legacy Prep's road to the TAPPS Final Four has rolled past its first two playoff foes, beating Westbury Christian, 68-22, and then Lutheran High School-San Antonio, 46-27, to advance to the TAPPS Final Four. Their opponent has defeated Cypress Christian, 49-36, and then Bay Area Christian, 62-54, to reach this round.

Westbury Christian vs St. Thomas Episcopal (BB)

- Tuesday at 7:30 pm at Houston Baptist University

It was just a year ago that Westbury Christian was playing for a TAPPS State Title. Now, can they get back there to play for it again? If the Wildcats want to try and capture this year's crown they will first have to go through St. Thomas Episcopal. To get to this point, Westbury has gone through Veritas Academy, 91-56, and Lutheran High-San Antonio, 91-56. For STE, they have defeated John Paul II-Schertz, 79-57, and Cypress Christian, 78-47, to get here.

Final Four. Semi-Final game Tuesday night at HBU, 7:30pm. Wildcat Hoops v. St. Thomas Episcopal. Refuse to Lose! pic.twitter.com/lWEGh3TKAA — Westbury Christian (@WCSwildcats1) March 7, 2021

TAPPS 3A

Lutheran High North vs Round Rock Christian Academy (GBB)



Lutheran High North is into the TAPPS Final Four and will face Round Rock Christian Academy. So, how did they get to this round? In the second round, LHN defeated Hill Country Christian, 98-32, and then rolled past Rosehill Christian, 67-40, On the other side, Round Rock Christian Academy defeated, 66-52, and Live Oak Classical School, 63-50, to advance to the TAPPS Final Four.

TAPPS 2A



Grace Christian vs Faith Academy-Marble Falls (BB)



Grace Christian has been playing some really good basketball of late. In the playoffs they have defeated Faith Academy-Victoria, 69-59, and then Sacred Heart-Halletsville, 70-34, to reach the TAPPS Final Four. On the other side, Faith Academy-Marble Falls defeated St. Paul Catholic-Shiner, 69-58, and then in the next round defeated O'Connell College Prep 89-78 to make it to the TAPPS Final Four.

TAPPS 1A



Covenant Academy vs Heritage School-Fredericksburg





In TAPPS 1A, Convenant Academy out of Cypress will take on Heritage School out of Fredericksburg. It has taken three wins for each of these teams to get to the TAPPS Final Four. For Convenant Academy, the wins have come against Living Rock Academy-Bulverde, 82-36, First Baptist-Universal City, 62-46 and Cornerstone Christian-San Angelo, 62-41. For Heritage School, Founders Christian-Spring, 60-38, Calvary Baptist-Conroe, 54-34, and Legacy Christian-San Antonio, 57-52.