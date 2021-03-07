VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #11 Dickinson

Dickinson is one of those teams that would have really liked to have 2020 continue. When everything stopped, the Gators were 20-2-1 and were rolling. They enter this year as one of the top-ranked programs in most preseason polls. Despite losing some big seniors, they have some firepower back.

Kayden Henry returns with a lethal bat, hitting .521 with six doubles, a team-leading 10 triples and 19 RBIs last year. Henry also led the team with 17 stolen bases. Jerzie Pelham is also back after hitting .375 with 15 RBIs and four home runs, while Emily Garcia (San Jacinto) hit .354 with four doubles and four triples. In the circle, Kylie Lee will be looked to after going 5-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 35 strikeouts

