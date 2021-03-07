VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #10 Bridgeland

Bridgeland was going to be one of "those teams" to watch in 2020. They were in just year two of being a varsity program and had the pieces to put it all together. With 10 returners back for the Bears, coach Candi Weige should be really excited with a veteran roster.

Kylee Gibson (University of Houston), Brodie Quinlan (Sam Houston State), Jaelyn Simmons (University of St. Thomas), and Lindsey Polleschultz (Mary Hardin Baylor) will be the senior corps to lead the group. Gibson was the 14-6A Newcomer of the Year, while Quinlan and Simmons took home first-team, all-district honors in 2019.

Also back are juniors Mackenzi Jenkins (McClennon CC) and Shelby Frazier (University of Pittsburgh). Watch out for sophomores Haylie Stum and Trinity Allen and senior Tyler Scott. Keys to success this year include "outworking everyone around you" and "staying fearless in all endeavors". The Bears could be a surprise contender in 2021 when it's all said and done.

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE