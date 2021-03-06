VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #13 Crosby

Crosby has not been past the area round since 2017, but this team could be the one to make that run again. As far as playoff appearances, this program has been four times in the last six seasons.

The good thing for coach Tom Fox is he has big slugger Maggie Herdejurgen back in the fold this year after missing last season due to injury. Herdejurgen, who is committed to catch at Oklahoma State, brings a big bat to the lineup for the Cougars. Also returning is Grace Sparks, who is committed to Ole Miss. Sparks hit .520 last year as a sophomore with five home runs, three doubles, and 16 RBIs in 13 games. Sparks will also be the ace in the circle after posting an 8-1 record with a 1.11 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

Hannah Wiggins (Temple) is another name to remember as she hit .419 last year with 16 RBIs. This is a relatively young team but has some firepower.

