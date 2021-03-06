VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #12 Cypress Creek

Cypress Creek has never been past the second round of the playoffs but that all could change in 2021. This team has the talent back to piece together a historic run.

It all starts with University of Houston-commit Ja'Naiya Thomas at shortstop. In 16 games last year, Thomas hit .619 with 21 RBIs, slugging nine home runs along the way. Thomas also is a threat on the basepaths after leading the team with 13 steals a year ago.

Other key returners include Madison Battle (Texas Southern), Jordan Peno (Sam Houston State) and Delayne Moreno (University of St. Thomas). Peno hit .455 with 18 RBIs, while Battle hit .385 with 11 RBIs and five doubles last year. Moreno brings a big bat (.425) but will also be their strength in the circle after tossing 63 2/3 innings last year with 45 strikeouts. This team could be one of the biggest surprises in Houston with a solid senior group back.

