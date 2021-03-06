Previewing DFW Girls Hoops State Semis

There are just three more rounds of basketball - well four technically - in the boy's UIL basketball schedule. Eight, and potentially nine Regional Final games coming up this weekend.

And in those games, we have a few inter-district rematches that create quite the buzz. Let's quickly preview them here.

6A

W8 South Grand Prairie (25-2) vs. W11 DeSoto (26-2)

4 p.m. @ Prosper High School

It's an early-season rematch between these two for the right to go to the State Championship next week in San Antonio. The first game being a 53-22 win for DeSoto in mid-November. South Grand Prairie - the state's No. 4-ranked 6A team - is on a 20-game win streak that includes a perfect district record. In the playoffs, SGP has won its playoff games by an average of 27 points, including a 67-point win in the first round over Lake Highlands. DeSoto is on a six-game win streak and probably would have been an 18-game win streak had it not been for a forfeit to Cedar Hill in early February. Still, No. 2-ranked DeSoto has been playing lights out in the playoffs, holding opponents to an average of just 29.4 points per game, including knocking off district-rival and the No. 3-ranked team in the state, Duncanville, 52-39 in the Regional Finals.



5A

W4 Lubbock Cooper (28-3) vs. T9 Frisco Liberty (21-8)

4 p.m. Saturday @ St. Mary's University (San Antonio)

With the big target on its back to open the year, Frisco Liberty had a quasi-tough start to the year. Liberty started 2-4 in non-district play against some of the top schools in the state, and then started district play 3-3 before ending the regular season 9-1. It's been all about defense for Liberty during that 9-1 stretch plus the playoffs. Only one team has cracked 40 points against Liberty's defense, which was the overtime loss to Lone Star. In the playoffs, Liberty is giving up a stingy 28 points per game. Lubbock Cooper, the No. 8-ranked team in 5A, enters on a 15-game win streak and has won its playoff games by an average of 22.2 points per game.

4A

W4 Canyon (28-1) vs. R12 Dallas Pinkston (27-5)

2:30 p.m. Saturday @ Angelo State (San Angelo)



In another state-ranked matchup, No. 23 Dallas Pinkston enters on fire having won eight straight including knocking off two consecutive state-ranked teams to get to the semifinals. Pinkston held off Brownsboro a week ago and then pulled away late to down Gilmer a few days later. Pinkston has played relatively close games throughout the playoffs from the Area Round, winning the last four games by 11, 9, 1 and 7 points, respectively. Canyon has only lost once this season, way back in mid-November to Lubbock Cooper, and has rattled off 26 straight since then. The No. 2-ranked team in 4A has used its stingy defense to get through the playoffs, holding opponents to 28 points per game.



3A

W3 Brownfield (28-1) vs. W10 Ponder (29-3)

10 a.m. Saturday @ Angelo State (San Angelo)

Ponder is in the state tournament for the first time since 1998 after knocking on 9th-ranked Gunter last time out. Ponder is the state's 4th-ranked team and has won 14 straight after dropping its last non-district matchup of the season to Bridgeport. Ponder opened the playoffs with a 90-point and has won its last four playoff games by an average of 13 points per game - the closest being a 7-point win over Winnsboro a week ago in the Regional Semifinals. Brownfield, ranked No. 4 in the state, has rolled through its last 19 opponents. In the playoffs, Brownfield has knocked off three ranked teams in Idalou, Peaster and No. 1-ranked Shallowater - the last two being the last two rounds Brownfield has played.

