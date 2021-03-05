VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #16 Cypress Ranch

Sarah Mueller enters year 10 leading the Mustangs and earned her 200th career win last season. Two years ago, Cypress Ranch was on the precipice of playing in the program's first-ever Regional Final. Can they get there in 2021? With six returners back, Cypress Ranch has a great chance to get back there and beyond.

Camryn Carmouche (Stanford) is the leader, who plays third and finished last year with 13 RBIs and zero strikeouts at the plate. Molly Yoo (Nicholls State) will command the circle after going 5-2-1 last year with 41 strikeouts in 32 innings tossed. Emily Strupp is another big bat, who had three long balls, while Adelyn Becerra had 18 RBIs a year ago for the Mustangs.

Keys to success this year include playing "solid defense", getting "key hits" and "young players stepping up into new roles"

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE