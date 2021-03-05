VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #14 The Woodlands

The Woodlands always has the talent, but can this be the year they break through and get back to the Regional Finals for the first time since 2017? The Woodlands hasn't been to state since 2015 and last won a crown in 2011. The 2021 version of the Highlanders possesses plenty of offense.

It starts with University of Louisiana at Lafayette-commit Kayla Falterman, who plays second and in the outfield. In just 21 games last year, she hit .516 with 11 RBIs for the Highlanders. Jordan Jones (Vernon College) was right behind her hitting for .417, while now-sophomore Alannah Leach hit for .403 as a freshman. Haley Mountain is one to watch for as well at the plate. The other name to remember is Alannah's twin sister Gabby, who brings a big bat as well. So, the offense is there.

The Leach twins will be players to watch in the city for the next three years, but do the Highlanders have the pitching? That's the big question mark for this squad.

