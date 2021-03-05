Alumni Spotlight: Former Concordia Lutheran star Ke'Bryan Hayes prepares for his second major league season

Ke'Bryan Hayes, the No. 9 prospect on MLB.com, finally got his call to "The Show" last fall.

The former Concordia Lutheran standout made his major league debut on September 1 for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the COVID-shortened 2020 MLB season.

In 24 games played for the Pirates in 2020, Hayes, who primarily plays third base, hit .376 with seven doubles, five home runs, and 11 RBIs. Hayes is the son of Charlie Hayes, who played in the majors for 14 years.

Recently, Hayes was featured on MLB Network as he prepares for his second full season in the majors. Check out the interview below, which was featured on MLB.com.