VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #19 Clear Springs

Clear Springs got its first playoff win since 2016 back in 2019. The Chargers were off to a good start in 2020 before everything came to a halt and could be in line for a historic year this spring.

Clear Springs brings back the likes of Texas Tech-commit Demi Elder at shortstop and LSU-commit Emma Strood in the circle. Catcher Kelly Baker is also back and is verballed to Independence CC. There is college talent on this team, now we just have to see if that is enough to carry the rest of the squad to some big-time playoff wins.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE