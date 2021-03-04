VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #18 Pearland Dawson presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Christina Mata makes the move over from Pasadena Memorial, where she was for the past eight years, to take over Pearland Dawson. The Eagles reached the Regional Quarterfinals in 2019 and with eight starters returning in 2021 could be in line for a huge year.

Olivia Johnson (Washington) hit .407 last year while Hannah De La Rosa (University of Incarnate Word) is solid defensively in the field. Other players to take note of are Bella Mata and highly-rated recruit Sa'Mya Jones, who is just a freshman and also plays volleyball, basketball, and runs track. Jones is an all-around athlete that can hit for power and can be put anywhere on the field.

Keys to success this year include "focusing on the little things, working together as a unit and appreciate every day we get to get on the field".

