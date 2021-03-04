VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #17 Huffman

Huffman has set the standard when it comes to Class 4A softball here in the city.

Garrett Gates

is back for his fourth year as head coach of the Falcons and will get win No. 100 of his career in 2021. Huffman was primed to make a run back to the state title game in 2020 but unfortunately says goodbye to

Katy Janes

(HBU) and Kenzie Gates (San Jacinto).

Huffman, however, returns four starters. Shortstop Lindsey Gonzalez (St. Thomas) will be one of the top bats after hitting .315 last year. Kylen Padgett and Christin Haygood will be the forces in the circle. Padgett was 5-0 with a 0.636 ERA, while Haygood had 62 strikeouts with a 4-2 mark. Hagen Pike (.396) will also bring back her big bat to the lineup. Lainie Jensen (Ottawa University) is another name to remember. A key to success this year is to "continue to play as a family".

