RECRUITING: Westlake's Klubnik verbals to Clemson University

When you step up to take snaps from under center at Austin Westlake High School, you stand in the spot many greats have before you.

Names like Drew Brees, Nick Foles - both Super Bowl Champions - and Sam Ehlinger come to mind. Now, after his junior season, Cade Klubnik is in that group.

Klubnik stepped into the starting role this past season for the Chaps, replacing Kirkland Michaux, and didn't miss a beat. The junior led Westlake to a perfect 14-0 record, including a win over back-to-back state champion North Shore in the state semifinals, and claiming the Class 6A Division I State Championship in January.

Now, in March, Klubnik - after passing for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns this year - has made his college decision.

It's Clemson for the Westlake QB.

"It felt like home since the start," Klubnik said. "I love the expectations they set."

Heading to Clemson, which is about to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in Trevor Lawrence to presumably the Jacksonville Jaguars, is a big move for Klubnik, who also had offers from Michigan, Penn State, Florida and Texas A&M.



What also comes with Clemson is playing for Dabo Sweeney, who of course coached Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson and, of course, Lawrence. But outside of football talk, Sweeney has been know to talk a lot about his faith and leans on it, which hits home for Klubnik.

"Huge, I wouldn't want to play for another man than him," Klubnik said. "He's the perfect coach."

Klubnik has a busy offseason ahead of him as he has been invited to the Elite 11 Regionals and the Under Armour All-America Camp. Come the fall, Klubnik will try and guide Austin Westlake to a third-straight state championship.

