L.D. Bell Blue Raiders poised to win district

With a senior night win over Chisholm Trail, the L.D. Bell Blue Raiders posted an undefeated district season. Six different players scored a combined 8 goals to include a hat-trick by Mathunda Paulin in the shut-out.

The Blue Raiders have posted a 13-4-1 overall record and an undefeated 8-0 district record. With an undefeated district record, L.D. Bell is poised to take first place in their district.

L.D. Bell has had huge wins this season over teams like Haltom City, Fort Worth Paschal, Euless Trinity, Boswell, and more.