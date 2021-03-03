VYPE Highlights: SBS Girls Basketball Advances to Regional Round

The Second Baptist women's basketball team is rolling.

The Lady Eagles opened their pursuit of a return trip to the TAPPS 5A State Championship game on Tuesday in the Area Round against Providence Catholic. Second Baptist School was able to pull off a 65-47 victory to punch their ticket to the Regional Round.

On Saturday, Second Baptist School is set to face Incarnate Word-Corpus Christi and with a win will return to the TAPPS Final Four.

VYPE was on hand for the Lady Eagles' playoff opener, check out some of the highlights from the big win!