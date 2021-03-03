VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School Others to Watch

Friendswood Mustangs

Christa Williams enters her seventh season leading the Friendswood Mustangs and they have a solid team back with six starters returning. Caylynn Esparaza (Ole Miss) leads the crew behind the plate, at third base, and at the dish with her bat. Patricia Yarotsky (Sam Houston State) holds it down at shortstop, in the circle, and possesses some "great wheels". Chloe Riassetto (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) has experience, which pairs well with sophomore Janelle Wilson. Lauren Adams (LSU Eunice), Michyla Saenz (Austin College), Maddie Wilson, and Lainie Schaeffer are others to take note of. Building team chemistry will be big for this group in 2021.

Splendora Ladycats



Deanna Eubanks had an ultra-talented squad in 2020, which was 15-1 with state title aspirations before everything ended. The Ladycats say goodbye to eight seniors, including aces Caleigh Millican (Baylor) and Grace Bumpurs (UT-Arlington). There is talent returning, including Leah Hensarling (Tyler JC), Brooklyn Atkins (Cameron University), and Brittan McGown (Ottawa University). Other names to take note of include Honor Knott, Katie Brzowski, and Brooke Martin. This Splendora squad is an ultra-tough district which will make them playoff ready.

Others to Watch: Angleton, Brazoswood, Channelview, Dekaney, Dobie, Elkins, Fulshear, Grand Oaks, Kingwood Park, Magnolia, Memorial, Pearland, Shadow Creek, Summer Creek, Texas City, Tompkins, Waller

