VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview: Private School No. 1 Kinkaid

The defending Southwest Preparatory Conference champs are the Kinkaid Falcons. While they are talented on the field, they might even be more talented in the classroom. This is the All-Academic squad in H-Town.

Kinkaid has a pair of crafty pitchers in lefties Chase Pelter (TCU) and David Shaw (Rice). These guys can deal. Going around the horn it's Christian Limón (Amherst College) behind the plate, Blake Pou (Pepperdine) at first base, and Corbin Kinder (Rhodes College) in the middle infield.

The Falcons have won three SPC titles overall and two in the last five years. They will have to hold off Episcopal and St. John's.

