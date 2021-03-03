Trimble Tech on the Verge of First-Ever District Crown presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Last season, Trimble Tech was set for a stellar finish defeating teams like Arlington Martin and Sam Houston before a global pandemic halted the rest of their schedule. This year, Trimble Tech girls soccer is on the verge of a historic season as they inch towards the program's first-ever first-place finish in district play.

With big wins this season over Corsicana and Haltom in non-district play and Arlington Heights, Saginaw, and Southwest in district play, the Lady Bulldogs have posted an 11-5 overall record and an undefeated 8-0 record so far in district play.

There are only four games left in district play and by the looks of it, they aren't close to slowing down. The Lady Bulldogs' next game is Tuesday, March 2nd against Arlington Heights. The last time they faced off against Arlington Heights, Trimble Tech posted a 3-0 shutout.

