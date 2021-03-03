East View's Bethany Garrett Breaks Strikeout Record presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Records are meant to be broken.

Senior pitcher Bethany Garrett did just that becoming the all-time strikeout leader at East View High School on Tuesday night. Garrett led the way with eight strikeouts as the Patriots took care of business against Liberty Hill, 10-0, to start district play.

Garrett, a four-year varsity member, currently stands at 568 Ks and counting.

Keep in mind that last season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic which makes the accomplishment all that much more impressive. Garrett is currently signed to pitch at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. East View currently stands at 9-1 on the season and will be a team to reckon with in District 25-5A.

