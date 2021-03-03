DFW Girls Hoops: State Semifinals

Just two more tip-offs remain in the UIL girls basketball season. The Final Four is here and the DFW is primed to take home another healthy helping of state championships after capturing the top two in the state a season ago.

In the State Semifinals, we get a mid-season rematch between two teams; the defending 5A state champion just keeps finding a way to win; a surprise remains in 4A; and a team is in the state semis in 23 years.



6A

W8 South Grand Prairie (25-2) vs. W11 DeSoto (26-2) - 4 p.m. Saturday @ Prosper HS (Prosper)

- winner will meet winner of Cypress Creek/Converse Judson in 6A State Finals 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11 @ Alamodome (San Antonio)



5A

W4 Lubbock Cooper (28-3) vs. T9 Frisco Liberty (21-8) - TBD

- winner will meet winner of Beaumont United/Cedar Park in 5A State Finals 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 @ Alamodome (San Antonio)



4A

W4 Canyon (28-1) vs. R12 Dallas Pinkston (27-5) - 2:30 p.m. Saturday @ Junell Center (San Angelo)

- winner will meet winner of Hardin-Jefferson/Boerne in 4A State Finals 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11 @ Alamodome (San Antonio)



3A

W3 Brownfield (28-1) vs. W10 Ponder (29-3) - 10 a.m. Saturday @ Junell Center (San Angelo)

- winner will meet winner of Fairfield/Bishop in 3A State Finals 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 @ Alamodome (San Antonio)

