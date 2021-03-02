VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Top 20 powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!

CLASS 6A

1- Ridge Point

2- The Woodlands

3- Tompkins

4- Seven Lakes

5- Bridgeland

6- Memorial

7- Cy-Fair

8- Pearland

9- Deer Park

10- Clear Lake

11- Atascocita

12- Tomball Memorial

13- Klein Collins

14- Beaumont Westbrook

15- Cy Creek

16- Klein Cain

17- College Park

18- Cy Woods

19- Tomball

20- Bellaire

CLASS 5A

1- Kingwood Park (5 Weeks at #1)

2- Magnolia

3- Friendswood

4- Port Neches-Groves

5- College Station

6- Fulshear

7- A&M Consolidated

8- Katy Jordan

Ad

9- Foster

10- Montgomery

11- Fort Bend Kempner

12- Barbers Hill

13- Nederland

14- Santa Fe

15- Porter

16- Angleton

17- Lake Creek

18- Waller

19- New Caney

20- La Porte