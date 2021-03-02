VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Top 20 powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!
CLASS 6A
1- Ridge Point
2- The Woodlands
3- Tompkins
4- Seven Lakes
5- Bridgeland
6- Memorial
7- Cy-Fair
8- Pearland
9- Deer Park
10- Clear Lake
11- Atascocita
12- Tomball Memorial
13- Klein Collins
14- Beaumont Westbrook
15- Cy Creek
16- Klein Cain
17- College Park
18- Cy Woods
19- Tomball
20- Bellaire
CLASS 5A
1- Kingwood Park (5 Weeks at #1)
2- Magnolia
3- Friendswood
4- Port Neches-Groves
5- College Station
6- Fulshear
7- A&M Consolidated
8- Katy Jordan
9- Foster
10- Montgomery
11- Fort Bend Kempner
12- Barbers Hill
13- Nederland
14- Santa Fe
15- Porter
16- Angleton
17- Lake Creek
18- Waller
19- New Caney
20- La Porte